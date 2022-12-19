 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

