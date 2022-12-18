 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert