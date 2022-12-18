Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.