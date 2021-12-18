Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.