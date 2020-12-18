 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

