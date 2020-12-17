Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.