Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

