Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!