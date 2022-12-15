Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.