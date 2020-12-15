 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

