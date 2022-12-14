Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.