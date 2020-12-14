Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 6PM CST SUN until 12AM CST MON. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.