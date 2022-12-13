 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

