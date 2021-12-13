 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

