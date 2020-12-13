Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.