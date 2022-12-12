Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
