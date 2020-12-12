Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 3AM CST SAT. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.