Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 11:47 PM CST until SUN 1:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX
