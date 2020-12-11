Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.