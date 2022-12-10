Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.