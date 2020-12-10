Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.