Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

News Alert