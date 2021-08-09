Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ligh…
For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperat…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…