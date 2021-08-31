Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.