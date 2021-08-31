Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though i…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tem…
This evening in Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showi…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. …