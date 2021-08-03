The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though i…
Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
This evening in Bryan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 77F. Winds light and va…