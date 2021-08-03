Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.