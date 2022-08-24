Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.