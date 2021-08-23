The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SE at 5…