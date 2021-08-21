Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
This evening in Bryan: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and v…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SE at 5…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.