Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though i…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it …
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
This evening in Bryan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…