Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 75 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.