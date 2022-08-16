The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thoug…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mp…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.