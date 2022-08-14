The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 104. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thoug…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a …
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 thoug…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Th…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mp…