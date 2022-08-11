Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
