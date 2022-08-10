Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.