The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Bryan, TX
