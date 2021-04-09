Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.