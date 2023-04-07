Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.