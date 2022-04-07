Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Bryan, TX
