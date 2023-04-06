Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Bryan, TX
