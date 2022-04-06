Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Bryan, TX
