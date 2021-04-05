Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Bryan, TX
