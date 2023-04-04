Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Bryan, TX
