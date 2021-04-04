It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Bryan, TX
