Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

News Alert