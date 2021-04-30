The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don…
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Wi…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We…
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow.…
Bryan's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. W…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predic…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…