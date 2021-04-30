 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert