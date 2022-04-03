Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Bryan, TX
