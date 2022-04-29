Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.