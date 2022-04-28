Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.