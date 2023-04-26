Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Bryan, TX
