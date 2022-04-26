Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.