Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.