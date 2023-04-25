The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Bryan, TX
